Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

MDYV opened at $63.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

