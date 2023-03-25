Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,063 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,393,000. Mangrove Partners raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 436.2% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 741,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 602,935 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $41,835,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 499.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 382,408 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 318,598 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,445,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $98.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

