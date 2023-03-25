Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 500 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $152.58 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.31.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

