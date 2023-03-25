Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $410,000 Holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned 0.10% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 803,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 419,248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 493,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 47,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 99,541 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLOK opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

About Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

