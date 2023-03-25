Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,266,000 after purchasing an additional 241,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.
AGCO Stock Down 0.7 %
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.
AGCO Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
About AGCO
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
