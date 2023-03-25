Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,309,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,266,000 after purchasing an additional 241,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

AGCO Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $124.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,724,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,955.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.