Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $119.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average is $104.39. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

