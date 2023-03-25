Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases Shares of 5,236 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.61.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

