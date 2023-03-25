Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 1,239 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in MetLife were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

