Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 284 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after buying an additional 166,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after acquiring an additional 539,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after buying an additional 1,158,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.99.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.86. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.