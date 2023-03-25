Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 564 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,426,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 303.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,380,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,029 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 910,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 668,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $50.66.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

