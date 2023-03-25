Kaizen Financial Strategies Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LMT opened at $474.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $468.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.63. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

