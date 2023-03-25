Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) dropped 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 41,936 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 82,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Kaspien Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaspien

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.