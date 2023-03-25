Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Trading Down 7.7%

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.01). 1,460,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,298,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Kavango Resources Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Get Kavango Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Kavango Resources

In related news, insider Ben Turney sold 1,566,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02), for a total transaction of £31,332 ($38,477.22). 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kavango Resources

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project consists of 15 prospecting licenses, which covers an area of 8,323 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of 5,065 square kilometers located in northeast Botswana.

Read More

