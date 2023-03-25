Kaye Capital Management Invests $547,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000. Hormel Foods makes up 0.3% of Kaye Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after acquiring an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,595,000 after buying an additional 258,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after buying an additional 498,351 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,842,000 after purchasing an additional 209,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $38.65 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRL. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

