Kaye Capital Management Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Kaye Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,333,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kaye Capital Management owned 0.44% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYK stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.51 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.