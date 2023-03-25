KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,976 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.37 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.29.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

