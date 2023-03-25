KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,565 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $5,227,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $1,887,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

