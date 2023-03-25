KFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August comprises 1.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

