KFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2023

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPRGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April makes up about 1.6% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS UAPR opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Profile



The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.



