KFG Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.99 Million in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 9.2% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IBB opened at $125.87 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.05.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

