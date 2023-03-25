KFG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Separately, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $231.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

