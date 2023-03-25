KFG Wealth Management LLC Takes $562,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,961 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

