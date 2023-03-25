KFG Wealth Management LLC Takes $921,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August makes up about 0.9% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

