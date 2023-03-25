KFG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $190.41 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $602.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 10,455 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,948,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

