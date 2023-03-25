Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.52

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 1195942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 70.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.