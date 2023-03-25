Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.52

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 1195942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 70.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,813,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,569,000 after acquiring an additional 342,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
