Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KIM. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.38.

KIM opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.33%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

