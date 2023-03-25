KOK Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. KOK has a total market cap of $35.59 million and approximately $848,257.98 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KOK has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00031084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018676 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00200367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,617.90 or 0.99991006 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000121 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.06940897 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $748,270.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

