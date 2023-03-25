KonPay (KON) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.58 Million

KonPay (KON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. KonPay has a market capitalization of $123.58 million and $20.25 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KonPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay was first traded on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

