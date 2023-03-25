Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 558,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 204,260 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $6.77.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
