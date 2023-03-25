Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 558,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session’s volume of 204,260 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $6.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 1,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

