Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.86.

DNUT stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after buying an additional 2,714,348 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,789,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at $10,320,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 745,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

