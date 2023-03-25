Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading Up 1.9%

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €109.50 ($117.74) and last traded at €109.50 ($117.74). Approximately 26,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €107.50 ($115.59).

Several research analysts have commented on KRN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Krones in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($130.11) target price on Krones in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €114.00 ($122.58) target price on Krones in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($159.14) target price on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €109.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €102.22.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

