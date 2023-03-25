Kujira (KUJI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $44.29 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $44.29 million and $97,471.22 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.42108167 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $142,235.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

