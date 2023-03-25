Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,058.55 (KNCL)

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market cap of $139.16 million and approximately $1,058.55 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00002486 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s launch date was August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is blog.kyber.network. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.

KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

