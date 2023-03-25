Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after purchasing an additional 536,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 26.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,674,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 300.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 417,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after purchasing an additional 312,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 294,317 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.62. 447,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,942. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average is $96.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

