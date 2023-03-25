Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.75. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

