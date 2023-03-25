Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTXGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.75. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPTX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Institutional Trading of Leap Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 44.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

