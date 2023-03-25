Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.43.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $91.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,592. Leidos has a one year low of $87.24 and a one year high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Leidos by 29.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Leidos by 40.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 67.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,786,000 after purchasing an additional 242,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

