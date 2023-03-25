Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Price Performance
Shares of LEJU opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.
Leju Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leju (LEJU)
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.