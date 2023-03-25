LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $5.84. LG Display shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 204,433 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
LG Display Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LG Display (LPL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.