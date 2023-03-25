LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $5.84. LG Display shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 204,433 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 25.8% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in LG Display by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

