LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading 2.2% Higher

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19,000.00 and last traded at $19,000.00. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18,600.00.

LICT Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19,411.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20,202.28. The company has a market capitalization of $380 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.44.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services.

