Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Receives “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lifetime Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

LCUT stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -58.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Further Reading

