Linear Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $101.30 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00333274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,181.52 or 0.26063803 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

