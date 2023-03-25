Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 398 ($4.89) and last traded at GBX 396 ($4.86). 18,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 21,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395 ($4.85).

Literacy Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £238.20 million and a P/E ratio of 303.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 388.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 382.89.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, buyout, growth capital, MBIs, M&A, special situations, family owned, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. The firm is sector agnostic.

