Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Loews by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Loews by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Loews by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Loews by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Loews by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Loews Stock Up 1.5 %

Loews Announces Dividend

Shares of L opened at $54.56 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $781,750.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

