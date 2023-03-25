Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Shares Up 0.2%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$28.67 and last traded at C$28.67. 3,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.60.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.33.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

