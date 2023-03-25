Longfor Group (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Shares Up 0.2%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$28.67 and last traded at C$28.67. 3,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.60.
Longfor Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.33.
Longfor Group Company Profile
Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Longfor Group (LGFRY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Longfor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.