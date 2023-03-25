LVW Advisors LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in General Dynamics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

NYSE:GD traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,531. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

