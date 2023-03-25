M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 10.2% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

M.D.C. Stock Up 1.8 %

MDC stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.36. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $41.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $302,233.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $165,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,849 shares of company stock worth $582,299 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.