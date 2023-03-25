Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.56 and last traded at C$6.56. 2,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 1,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.63.

Madison Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.89.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a net margin of 111.34% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of C$9.63 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

