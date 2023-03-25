Mammoth Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.02 Million (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 31.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and $18,624.05 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 35.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00030357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018759 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00199794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,479.21 or 0.99969377 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00182023 USD and is down -14.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,711.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

