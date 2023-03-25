Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.23

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.23 and traded as high as $15.29. Marcus shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 238,128 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marcus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Marcus Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.45%.

In related news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 616,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 153,117 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marcus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 300,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

