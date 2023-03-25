Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.33.

Shares of VAC opened at $126.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $143.25. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 303.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

